Share:

LAHORE - Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day was marked in the provincial capital with national zeal on Friday.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) arranged fireworks at Minar-e-Pakistan at 12am, while the army presented a 21-gun salute at Mehfooz Shaheed Garrison in the morning. A flag lowering ceremony at Wagha Border Lahore was well attended by citizens.

The Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) organised a seminar to mark day at Aiwan-i-Karkunan-i-Tehreek-i-Pakistan. Speakers stressed the need for forging unity for bringing in prosperity. They urged the participants to make protection of Pakistan their goal.

NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed presided over the seminar and those who spoke on the occasion included Justice (r) Khalilur Rehman Khan, Justice (r) Mian Aftab Farrukh, Siraj Ahmed, Col (r) Salim Malik, Muhammad Arshad Ch, Ch Zafrullah Khan, Mian Ibrahim Tahir and others. Secretary General of NPT Shahid Rasheed conducted the seminar.

In his special message, NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar said 23rd March was a turning point in the struggle for Pakistan.

He said: “This day provided a clear direction to their struggle and they were on their feet to implement the resolution passed on this day. The Muslims were able to get Pakistan under the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a seven years.” He reminded the participants of the sacrifices of Pakistan Movement veterans

NPT Vice Chairman Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed said: “We are working for turning Pakistan into a modern Islamic, democratic and welfare state.

Other speakers also paid rich and glowing tributes to the heroes of Pakistan Movement.

Siraj Ahmed said he arrived exclusively from Karachi to attend the Pakistan Day celebrations at the NPT.

Earlier, Vice Chairman NPT also led the flag-hoisting ceremony at the courtyard of the Trust that was attended by the representatives from all walks of life. Special prayers were also offered by the attendees for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. He also distributed certificates among the winners of inter-schools and inter-collegiate speech competitions.

Religious and political parties also took out rallies in various parts of the city. Tehreek-i-Labaik Pakistan warned government to implement Islamabad agreement till April 1. “We will launch a historic protest movement from Data Darbar from April 2 if the government fails to implement six points of Islamabad agreement,” said Khadim Rizvi, the head of Tehreek, while addressing a rally from Mia Mir Shrine to Minar-i-Pakistan. A good number of followers and workers of the Tehreek participated in the rally.

Nazria Pakistan Rabita Council (NPRC) took out a Pakistan Day rally from Choburji to Chairing Cross. Leaders NPRC Hafiz Khalid Waleed, Moulana Idrees Farouqi, Hafiz Masood ul Rehman, Ishaq Qasim, Leader Milli Rickshaw Union Sheikh Naeem, Labour Leader Fayyaz Khan and others spoke on occasion. They said the base of Pakistan was the Two-Nation Theory. They urged youth to play their due role for promotion of Pakistan Ideology.

According to a statement, in Faisalabad, Pakistan ideology rally was arranged from Red Crescent Chowk to Ghanta Ghar Chowk. In Multan, a caravan was organized by NPRC.

Chairman of Tehreek Hurmat-i-Rasool and Mian Sohail Ahmad led the caravan. In Karachi, NPRC arranged Nazria-i- Pakistan Caravan from University Road Safari Park to Mazar e Quaid. Hundreds of people from participated. Chairman NPRC Qari Sheikh Yaqoub, Doctor Muzammal Iqbal Hashmi and others addressed. In Hyderabad, a rally was organized by NPRC, led by Faisal Nadeem.

In Rawalpindi, NPRC arranged rally from Sadar to Liaqat Bagh. In Quetta, Nazria Pakistan Caravan was organized by NPRC Markaz Aqsa to Press Club. Hafiz Abdul Rauf and Moulana Muhammad Ishfaq led the caravan. In Peshawar, Nazria Pakistan rally was arranged Fawara Chowk Saddar to Press Club. In Gujranwala, NPRC organized a rally from Markaz Aqsa GT Road to Sheranwala Bagh. Large number of people participated in rally.

Nazria Pakistan Caravan, public meetings, conferences were also arranged in Sahiwal, Vehari, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh and Dera Ghazi Khan. Events in connection of Pakistan Day were also held in Sialkot, Chakwal, Qasur, Daska, Okara, Jhelum, Kotli, Muzaffarab, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin and other cities.

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid led a rally from Santnagar to The Mall while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central Punjab leader Aleem Khan took out rally from Liberty Roundabout to Greater Iqbal Park. Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba Pakistan also organized “Istahkam Bike Rally” which started from Bhaikaywal Mor to PMG Chowk.

Pak Movement Gallery opens

President of History Department of Government Islamia College Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal inaugurated Pakistan Movement Gallery. Pictures of Islamia College students and teachers who played pivotal part in Pakistan Movement were showcased at the gallery. Earlier Istehkam-i-Pakistan Conference was also held which was attended by a large number of faculty and students