Faisalabad-The 78th Pakistan Day was celebrated with national enthusiasm and fervency, and renewal of the pledge to rid the country of all the crises and put her on the path to prosperity.

The day marks adoption of historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided the framework for a separate homeland for the Muslims of South Asia.

The country was achieved after great sacrifices. In the year of 1940 at Minto Park Lahore, the Muslims resolved to advance as a separate entity. Our elders dreamt of Pakistan and articulated the true picture of freedom and liberty. The country was achieved after tremendous struggle and sacrifices under unprecedented freedom movement led by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal that resulted in emergence of the independent Muslim state.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at DC Complex. State Minister for Textile Haji Akram Ansari, Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, CPO Athar Ismail and Members Parliament Khalida Mansoor and Fatima Fareeha hoisted the national flag. The officers of different departments and representatives of civil society were also present. The participants recited the national anthem and active contingent of police presented salute, sweets was distributed and special prayers were offered for the progress of Pakistan and national unity.

Expressing his views, the state minister said that the entire nation was celebrating the Pakistan Day with unity as it was the historical day of Pakistan when the resolution for the independence of Pakistan was passed.

He said that present govt was following revolutionary policies for steering the country out of crises and encouraging results had been achieved against terrorism. He said that Pakistan would be made a welfare state by following the golden principles of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

CPO Athar Ismail paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Pakistan Movement. He said that the law enforcement agencies were making sacrifices to root out terrorism from the country and we would make Pakistan citadel of peace with joint efforts.

Various flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, DHQ Hospital, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and others institutions. Likewise, various political, social, business, educational and other organisations arranged different events to highlight the importance and significance of Pakistan Resolution.

MUZAFFARGARH

The day was celebrated with national zeal throughout Muzaffargarh district’s tehsils Jatoi, Ali Pur, Muzaffargarh and Kotaddu. Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress and development of the country. National flag was hoisted In DC Office, Yadgar Club, Khursheed Abad Girl High School and TMA Muzaffargarh.

DERA GHAZI KHAN

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Govt Comprehensive High School to highlight significance of the day. A special ceremony was also held at Govt Comprehensive High School. Teachers and students of different educational institutes highlighted various aspects of Pakistan Movement. The students presented national anthem, national songs and highlighted the importance of Pakistan Day .

DC Ibrahim Junaid said that Pakistan was achieved with great sacrifices and struggle and the day is being celebrated to remember the Pakistan Movement. He said Pakistan Day is a historical day as on this day the Muslims of the subcontinent decided to get rid of the slavery of British rulers and Hindu tyranny. "The youth should come forward with the pledge to make the country a model state,” he added.

DPO Ahmad Nawaz Cheema paid tributes to martyrs of police on the occasion. He said the sacrifices laid down by the founding fathers of the country demand that every effort be made for achieving the objectives of Quaid-i-Azam.

SIALKOT

The people renewed the pledge to make Pakistan strong, progressive and prosperous. The main flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Sialkot Fort. A large number of the people from all walks of life participated in the colourful ceremony.

MNA Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah said Pakistan Day marks the realisation of the dream of Allama Iqbal. "The day is a tribute to the leadership of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who inspired the nation to achieve the task," he added.

MNA Ch Armughan Subhani said that the nation had rendered unprecedented sacrifices to achieve independence. MNA Zahid Hamid extended his felicitations and best wishes to the Pakistani brothers and sisters.

District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich said the day reminds us of the gigantic challenges the people of Pakistan had so willingly taken up 78 years ago.

The main Pakistan Day ceremony was held at Anwar Club Auditorium Sialkot by the district administration of Sialkot. The students of different schools presented tableaus on the topic of Pakistan Day . The youth took out Pakistan Day rallies in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils. Meanwhile, seminars were also held at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot and Govt Murray College.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor of GCWU Dr Farhat Saleemi said that March 23, 1940 marks the culmination of a long struggle of the Muslims of subcontinent to protect their separate identity.

MANDI BAHAUDDIN

Like other organizations, ex-servicemen celebrated Pakistan Day in Mandi Bahauddin district with national zeal and fervour. In a rally held at Committee Bagh in front of Camp Office District Armed Services Board, veteran leaders paid tributes to leaders of Pakistan Movement for creating the separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia. They said the day teaches us to show unity and pledge to fight evil forces and destroy their nefarious designs of the enemies. "We are still alive and fit to defend our home land together with the nation,” they vowed. Fakhar-e-Batul, a window of police officer, also joined the ex-servicemen’s function. She said she had come at insistence of her son to celebrate Pakistan Day with Ghazis. The son accompanied her. They were welcomed by former soldiers and made to sit with their leaders. Addressing the gathering, she praised armed forces for their role in defending the country against external and internal threats. Fighting terrorists and restoring peace in the country are their praise -worthy achievement, she added. The function was arranged by Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society.

OKARA

Speakers at a seminar said that the day demands the nation put away personal interests and pledge to work for the progress and prosperity, peace and solidarity of Pakistan, and make it their will and determination for the betterment and welfare of the country.

They said, “We should utilize all our strength and powers to make our country dignified, honourable and stronger.” Deputy Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahmad, District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi and MNa Ch Riazul Haq addressed the function. It commenced at office enclosure of the central station of the Rescue-1122. The function was also addressed by Ch Zafar Iqbal, District Emergency Officer, Professor Riaz Ahmad Khan and Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq president Markazi Anjumane Tajiran. The event was attended by the city elite and govt officials as well.

The children sang national songs. Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Alama Muhammad Iqbal were greatly accredited in the speeches. The martyrs who laid their lives in defence of Pakistan were also paid tributes.

Meanwhile, the celebrations also commenced at the District Jail. An alert police contingent offered salute to the national flag. The flag was hoisted by Superintendent Jail Noor Hassan Baghela and the guest Malik Ali Qadir. The main function started at 10am, in which MPA Mian Munir was the chief guest. Internally the jail area was decorated with national flags and buntings. The speakers highlighted the real significance of the Pakistan Day . Sweets were distributed to the jail inmates by the citizens who were present at the function. The internal and external security measures were particularly made.

HAFIZABAD

The day dawned with special prayers for the integrity and solidarity of the country and national cohesion were offered after Fajr prayer in almost all the principal mosques in Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Jalalpur Bhattian, Sukheki Mandi and other towns of the district.

The day was observed in Hafizabad with national enthusiasm in different educational institutions and offices of different political and social organisations where the speakers stressed the need for striving in unison to make the country fortress of Islam.

The biggest congregation was held in Jinnah Public Hall and Press Club where the national flag was hoisted by DC Saleha Saeed and DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gull. The speakers told the gathering that the independent of the country was achieved by the sacrifices of millions of people and their sacrifices should not be forgotten. They said that the nation was standing like a rock behind the government and armed forces to eliminate the menace of terrorism and extremism and work for the stability and uplift of the country.

They said that evil designs of anti-Pakistan forces would be foiled by the nation. They added that motto of founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (unity, faith and discipline) was beacon for the nation and it is imperative for all of us to adopt it in letter and spirit.

They said that the responsibility of the students was to concentrate on their education so as to become useful in making the country strong, developed and prosperous. All the public and private buildings were illuminated during the night.

MIRPUR (AJK)

The Pakistan Day was celebrated in Azad Kashmir on Friday with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour.

The key Pakistan Day flag hoisting ceremony was held at Mirpur University of Science & Technology Mirpur where the vice chancellor Habibur Rehman hoisted the flags of Pakistan and AJK to mark the day.

The ceremony was also graced by the students and members of the faculty besides the varsity's officials including Registrar Muhammad Waris Jiraal, heads of various departments of the University of Engineering, Science and Technology.

Speakers highlighted the importance of the Pakistan Day coupled with reiteration of the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue the freedom struggle till the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke and translate the idea of accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan - the Kashmiris’ ultimate destination in all respects.

The lights were illuminated on various prominent private and public buildings in the district as a sign of jubilation to celebrate the Pakistan day showing the deep-rooted love and affection with Pakistan, the Kashmiris sole destination historically, geographically and religiously.

Pak Army holds defence exhibition



BAHAWALPUR -An exhibition of Pak Army weapons was arranged at Noor Mahel Bahawalpur by the 31 Corps. of Pak Army. Commander 31 Corps, Lieutenant General Sher Afgun inaugurated the exhibition and visited the stalls fixed by different formations of Pak Army. He met with the Jawans and Officers of Pak Army. The exhibition was visited by the notables and people from different walks of life.

A Friendly Hockey match was also played between Bahawalpur Eleven and 31 Corps Eleven in Matiullah stadium on Pakistan Day . National players like Manager of Pakistan Hockey Team Brigadier (Retired) Khalid Mukhtar Farani, Dr Atif Bashir (Olympian), Umer Bhutta (Olympian), Muhammad Rashid (Olympian), Umer Hamdi from District Hockey Association Bahawalpur, Major General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal and officers of 31 Corps participated in the match.

The purpose of match was to promote it as the national game in the region. During prize-distribution ceremony, Lieutenant General Sher Afgun gave away prizes and appreciated the performance of the players. A large number of spectators were present in the stadium to witness the match.

CHITRAL: Students wearing traditional Kalash dress singing national songs during a Pakistan Day ceremony.–Online

GUJRAT: University of Gujrat VC Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum, Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil, Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid and others cut a cake at a ceremony.–Staff photo

Bahawalpur: Commander 31 Corps, Lt-Gen Sher Afgun gives away trophy to winning team captain.–Staff photo