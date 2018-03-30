Share:

KARACHI - West Indian batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, who is in Karachi ahead of the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018, hopes to send out a message to the world that the country is safe to host international cricket.

Speaking to media during a tour of Moin Khan Cricket Academy earlier today, Sir Richards expressed his gratitude to the people of Pakistan for showering him with love and respect, and emphasised that the cricket-loving country is safe.

“I’m happy to be here [in Pakistan]. I’m hoping that the PSL final in Karachi may inspire [some of those] who felt that Pakistan wasn’t safe enough for them to come…that everything is okay [here]. I’m hoping I can send a message to the world that Karachi, and Pakistan on the whole, is a very safe and good place,” said the cricket legend.

Sir Richards, who has been a mentor of Quetta Gladiators since the inauguration of PSL, said he feels overwhelmed by the love Pakistanis have given him.

“I’m very honoured and privileged to be in such an environment where you feel lots of love. It cannot get any better than this.”

Asked which team he is rooting for in the final, he put it clearly enough. “Anyone who beats Quetta Gladiators deserves to win the tournament!”

Heaping praise on the PSL, Sir Richards hailed it as a “breeding ground” for the young talent of Pakistan, and expressed hope that there will be many more PSL matches in Pakistan in the future.