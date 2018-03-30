Share:

Lahore - Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya has surfaced on the ladies golfing scene of the country as new Punjab ladies champion for 2018 after she won the 37th Punjab Open Golf Championship ladies title.

MCB, Allied Bank and DHA sponsored the one of the major events of Pakistan golf calendar here at the Defence Raya golf course. The two rounds aggregate score of Parkha was (72+72) 144, level par. Another notable one was Humna Amjad of Kamra Golf Club, who had rounds of 86 on the first day and then a very impressive 74 on the second day giving her a total aggregate of 159, and this effort fetched her runner-up position. Third gross went to Ghazala Yasmin with a score of 159 but she had to concede the runner-up slot to Humna, who had a better score in the second round.

As for the men’s events, M Shabbir of Islamabad Golf Club, Matloob Ahmed of Garrison Golf Club and Ashfaq Ahmed of Airmen Golf Club were at number one, two and three respectively. For Shabbir, the overwhelming round of six under par 66 was usual stuff, but for Matloob the score of 69 was a little less excellent in his own evaluation and could have been far better, had it not been for two vital putts which he missed. For Ashfaq, the days effort was heartening and the round was a dream come true.

Some more strong contenders, who surfaced as the perfect ones, were M Munir (Islamabad) and Anser Mehmood (Mangla) bracketed at a score of gross 70, two under par. They might not be totally on top, but even at the number three spot. They have played well enough to look like champions. Munir had a bogie free round and the strategy he adopted was, ‘play regulation golf’. The hole-in-one car offered by Honda still remains unclaimed. The amateur players were still in the process of completing their rounds at the time of filing this report.