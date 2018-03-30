Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has urged people to set aside their differences and unite in the national interest.

“We must forge unity to make the country great and strong,” the CM said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT) from London through video link Friday.

Shehbaz said all institutions need to work jointly to cope with the challenges facing the country.

“Respect of the parliament and its rights should be taken care of. There is respected judiciary and the most respectable Supreme Court of Pakistan, which has the right to interpret the constitution. Armed forces of Pakistan work for the national defence and their role in elimination of terrorism is unforgettable. The country needs national unity and cohesion of all at this juncture”, he added. Shehbaz continued: “We should not have internal differences, opposition and baseless confrontation. It is time to materialise the dream of making Pakistan a great state in the world. There is no use of repenting over the past mistakes as it cannot overcome the problems. We should analyze things at every level to know what we achieved and what we lost. We should feel proud of our achievements.”

He also listed his government’s feats saying: “We believe in action instead of rhetoric. Actions speak lauder than words and what the Punjab government did practically well speaks through PTUT, PKLI and hundreds of other projects.”

The CM said: “More than 60 per cent of our population consists of youth who need technology based education to get successful future. Their skillful hands can change the fate of nation. Setting up of institutions like PTUT is need of the hour. We will have to equip our educational institutions with latest tools. It is the technological revolution which we have introduced. If we succeeded in setting up such institutions then it would catalyze an unstoppable revolution of development and prosperity.” He also stressed the need for Pakistan Movement like spirit to make the country prosperous. He thanked the Chinese government, Tianjin University syndicate, educational experts of Punjab and his team members who worked hard for setting up of PTUT in a few months.

Chinese Consul General in Lahore Long Dingbin, acting VC Dr Fazal Ahmad and Project Director Mufti Hashim also addressed the meeting.

In his message on on World TB Day, the CM said purpose of marking this day is to raise public awareness about treatment and safety from this disease. He said complete elimination of TB, along with best facilities of treatment, is included in governmental priorities.

“The TB patients are provided free facilities including diagnostic, treatment and medicines in government hospitals so that they could be fully cured. Vaccination is necessary for remaining safe from this contagious disease, adding that health experts should adopt effective steps to overcome this disease. He said that patients have been provided free facilities in all the public sector hospitals of the province. The members of civil society, as well as the health professionals, should adopt a consensus strategy against TB because the objective of making the country stronger cannot be achieved without ensuring a healthy society.

Today, we should reiterate this commitment that all the resources will be utilized to control the infectious diseases and to improve the quality of life of the people,” concluded the CM.