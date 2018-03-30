Share:

ISLAMABAD:- PPP Central Punjab Information Secretary Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has resigned from his office. Faisal Mir or Barrister M Amir is likely to replace Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. Khokhar told Online “I have resigned as information secretary and Faisal Mir or Barrister M Amir is likely to be appointed as new information secretary at my place.” It may be recalled that Khokhar was awarded ticket by PPP Parliamentarians for Senate from Sindh and he has been elected as Senator in the recent Senate polls. Khokhar has tendered his resignation which has been accepted by the PPP chairman.–Online