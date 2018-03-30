Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tasked veteran party leader Zahid Abbas Shah to give a boost to the overseas chapter of the party, particularly in Europe.

Shah, who is currently settled in Germany, led a delegation of PPP overseas chapter on a two-week visit to Pakistan and met with the top brass discussing ways and means to revive party’s activities in Europe, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Party representatives from the UAE, Germany, Norway, England and some other Scandinavian countries were part of the delegation which met with party Bilawal, PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Qamar Zaman Kiara and other senior leaders.

Shah, who had also served with former prime ministers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, told Bilawal that he was keen to reinvigorate the overseas chapter of the party and wanted to engage Pakistanis settled abroad to play their role in mainstream politics back home.

He said that the PPP had always taken steps to facilitate overseas Pakistanis because the remittances they sent play a vital role in the national economy.

Shah said that Bilawal to their proposals to engage the overseas Pakistanis in national politics and evolve a mechanism to provide them maximum facilities back home when they return.

Shah said that PPP chairman was keen to see the overseas Pakistanis representation in the national politics besides giving them the right to vote and the party would give due consideration to give their representation in the legislative bodies of the country. The PPP veteran leader said Bilawal has accepted his invitation to visit Germany. He said that the party chairman will also visit other European countries as the PPP considered overseas Pakistanis an asset which was enormously contributing to the national economy by sending remittances.