ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain on Friday conferred 58 military and 73 civil awards upon various personalities from different walks of life for their meritorious services in different fields on the occasion of Pakistan Day in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The awards in military categories included Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) HI (M) (44) and Sitara-i-Basalat (Military) SBt (14).

The awards in civil categories included Nishan-i-Imtiaz (2), Hilal-i-Quaid-i-Azam (1), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (7),Sitara-i-Pakistan (3), Sitara-i-Shuja’at (10), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (11), President’s Award for Pride of Performance (8), Sitara-i-Quaid-e-Azam (1), Tamgha-i-Shuja’at (24) and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (6).

The investiture ceremony was attended by Ministers, parliamentarians, Services Chiefs, diplomats, high civil and military officials, and people belonging to different walks of life.