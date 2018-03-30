Share:

Rawalpindi - Scores of people on Friday kept the Airport Road blocked for about three hours to protest over the killing of a man by a gang of dacoits during a dacoity bid at Mohala Noorani within limits of Police Station Airport.

The protestors chanted slogans against police for its failure in controlling street crime and demanded City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi to order police to arrest the dacoits involved in murder of a citizen.

A crowd of protestors on Airport Road triggered a massive traffic jam including on roads linking with Islamabad Expressway.

According to sources, a man named Mukhtar Pasha along with his two sons Shehzada and Shahnawaz was heading towards his home on motorcycle on Thursday night when three men intercepted them at Mohala Noorani.

However, when the motorcyclists did not stop the dacoits started indiscriminate firing on them. As a result, Mukhtar and Shahnawaz sustained bullet injuries while the dacoits managed to flee the scene. Alarmed by the gunshots, the residents came out of their houses and called the police. A police team rushed to the crime scene and both the injured were shifted to hospital through Rescue 1122 but Shahnawaz succumbed to injuries.

Later on, scores of residents of Shah Khalid Colony and relatives of deceased gathered at Airport Road and blocked it for traffic movement by staging a protest. They chanted slogans against police and the government.

The blockage of traffic caused immense troubles for commuters and the passengers moving towards Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport to catch domestic and international flights.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali along with heavy contingent of police reached the protest site and negotiated with protestors. He assured them that the killers would be arrested soon asked them to open road for traffic. On this, the protestors dispersed peacefully.

SP Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed the killing of a man during firing by dacoits. He said police registered case and begun investigation. He said police are investigating the case through different angle. “We will ascertain during investigation whether it was dacoity bid or the man was killed over old enmity. The victims were associated with businesses of used clothes in Landa Bazaar,” he said.