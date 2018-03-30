Share:

rawalpindi - Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation (PTDC) arranged a luncheon in honour of the delegates from Central Asian Republics including Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan on the eve on Pakistan National Day at Flashman Hotel here on Friday.

The delegates are visiting Pakistan upon invitation from the Government of Pakistan from March 19-24. The National Security Division (NSD) and Prime Minister’s Secretariat assured to extend full support to Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation in promoting the tourism sector which is the back bone of the country’s economy.

Managing Director PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor welcomed the guests. Referring to the proposals given by MD PTDC, the delegates of the Central Asian Republics assured that their countries would form workable and joint groups with PTDC in order to take and enforce measures for flourishing the tourism sector in Pakistan. The delegates also appreciated what they termed as untiring efforts of PTDC Chief Ghafoor Khan for the promotion of tourism in the country. They affirmed that the managing director‘s visits to different countries and the subsequent meetings have succeeded in creating a soft image of Pakistan. This has resulted in convincing the tourists to visit Pakistan without any fear of their security and their influx has reportedly increased over the last one year. The delegates further said that they holding consultations with their respective governments to ink an accord with PTDC.

The Uzbek delegate in his remarks said that his country has already started flights between Lahore and Tashkent. Similarly, they are trying to start such flights in other cities of Pakistan as well.

Kygyz delegate Baidoletov Nuradit stated that Pakistan is a beautiful country which possesses a variety of flora and fauna, a rich culture, high mountains, valleys, rivers, and scenic beauty.

While referring to the warm welcome accorded to them by PTDC MD, the delegation members specially appreciated the beautiful arrangements made at the hotel, which was tastefully decorated with colourful banners and flags. The PTDC on the occasion also arranged a cultural show comprising dance performances and folk music at the venue which was lauded by the delegates.

MD Abdul Ghafoor while addressing the gathering said that this visit will further strengthen the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Central Asian States.

“Pakistan is blessed with countless tourism opportunities available for tourists, the people of Pakistan are very hospitable and we consider the people of Central Asian Republics as our brothers”, said the MD.

He added that Visa on Arrival Facility will be introduced for group tourists and investment opportunities / projects for joint ventures in Tourism & Hospitality sector of Pakistan will be shared among potential investors of CARs. To foster the process, cooperation among national tourism agencies, as well as private sector companies and provincial tourism organizations will be encouraged. He recommended that fully sponsored scholarship opportunities should be offered to youth in undergraduate / graduate degree programmes in tourism and hospitality and Central Asian Countries should help Pakistan in the removal of negative travel advisories issued by Western Media.

The development of road links and operation of direct flights by National Airlines between Pakistan and Central Asian Republics is also essential for increasing the flow of tourists, added the MD.