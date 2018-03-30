Share:

WAZIRABAD-PTI's core committee member Ahmad Chattha said that PML-N's senior parliamentarians and workers had fed up with the party's politics of fight against the national institutions.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif still has a wish of power and is continuously raising slogans of development of Pakistan despite remaining in power for 35 years, he said while addressing newsmen in his office at Wazirabad.

Ahmad Chattha stated that Mian brothers never think beyond their family members and relatives while Interest of Pakistan falls in third or fourth priority."A number of PML-N's senior parliamentarians are annoyed at the policy of confronting the national institutions and feel ashamed of it," he said. He added that Nawaz Sharif remained in power for 35 years and was still wishing grabbing power for the development for which he was raising slogans continuously. "Mian Sahib considers the court verdict, against former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani, a good move but when such decision came against him he started confrontation with the judiciary and other national institutions, he said.

There is big difference between his acts and deeds which is generally never expected from politicians, he said. He added that Punjab government was digging up good-condition streets, lanes and roads and laying tough tiles and thus wasting huge money and surprisingly naming it as development.

The whole Punjab has clouded with dust disturbing the common man, he added. To a question, he added that political rivals were blaming Imran Khan for promoting inherited politics in Pakistan which is not justified.

"For the coming elections, only capable candidates will be given party tickets, he said. I am full time political worker and will remain among the people. I am neither a seasonal candidate nor playing inherited politics," he said. He added that if PTI comes to power, Wazirabad Institution of Cardiology will be made fully functional because this is a project of public welfare.

"Babies are born outside hospitals and in rickshaws which is a slap on the face of PML-N. Betterment of health and education will be first priority of PTI if it comes to power," he said. N-League was legal beneficiary after delimitation conducted by ECP but PML-N could not benefit from that illegality because PTI will go in elections with full preparation and give tough time to the rivals, he said.