ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf that boasts to stand for change is set to award party tickets mostly to turncoats in Punjab for the upcoming general election.

The turncoats from Punjab though they have loyalists in some other parties are potential candidates of PTI to contest the upcoming polls.

These potential candidates mainly belong to famous clans planning to confront other political forces from the platform of PTI, according to the research carried out by The Nation.

The PTI may award ticket to Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmed Khan from Muzaffargarh. Mansoor, son of Nawabzada Nasrullah (late) has been the member of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid.

Member of the ‘Khosa’ family Dost Muhammad Khosa who had a deep affiliation with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the past is striving to get ticket from the PTI.

Moazam Khan Jatoi hails from famous Jatoi tribe had close association with Pakistan People’s Party is now emerging as member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. PTI Chief Imran Khan will award ticket to ‘Jatoi’ to contest 2018 polls.

From Taunsa Sharif (famous town of Southern Punjab), Khwaja Sheraz was elected MNA on the ticket of PML-N, has almost planned to stand on the side PTI to contest election.

The famous Leghari tribe of Baloch clan in these polls may also contest against each other as Maqsood Leghari field his son Muhammad Khan Leghari against his cousin. Maqsood Leghari has affiliated with PML-Q and now might get ticket from PTI.

In Multan, the famous ‘Gilani’ family members, including Sami Gilani may get ticket from PTI. Sami had once close association with PML-Q (Tehsil Nazim Ahmed Pur Sharkiya).

In Rahim Yar Khan, Khusro Bakhtiar currently affiliated with PML-N might get ticket from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf. From Khanewal, Raza Hayat Hiraj currently a PML-N MNA now may get ticket from the PTI and his relative Ahmad Yar Hiraj from PML-N.

Ghulam Mustafa Khar of the famous ‘Khar’ tribe affiliated with the PPP in the past is most likely to get ticket from Imran Khan to contest general election.

Nasrullah Dreshak, a member of famous tribe of South Punjab, had associated with other parties in the past might get ticket from PTI to contest the upcoming polls.

Amir Waran has affiliated with the Pakistan People’s Party might contest from the PTI’s platform in southern Punjab. Akhtar Kanjo has been affiliated with the PML-N might also get ticket from PTI.

Likewise, Khwar Ali Shah, Usmanul Rashid, Ibrahim Khan affiliated with other parties are planning to contest from the platform of PTI.

In the town of Vehoa, Mir Badsha Qaisrani is also trying to get ticket from PTI.

Jamshed Dasti, a famous politician from Southern Punjab, has recently formed ‘Awam Raj Party’ but his cousin might also get ticket from PTI to contest election in South Punjab.