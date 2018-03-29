Share:

Rawalpindi - A patriotic play titled “Dil Hai Pakistani” was staged here on Friday at the Rawalpindi Arts Council. The play was written by Yar Muhammad and directed by senior artist Masood Khawaja. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Members Punjab Assembly (MPAs) Tehseen Fawad, Zeb un Nisa Awan and Lubna Pirzada were guests of honour of the occasion. Former Resident Director Naheed Manzoor and Director RAC Waqar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

The cast of the play included Masood Khawaja, Yar Muhammad, Saleem Afandi, Sapna Shah, Anjum Abbasi, Liaqat Shah, Jhalak Ali and others. The legislators addressing at the occasion said that the play was a good reminder that all Pakistanis must participate in the struggle for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, a rally was also taken out by Tahafuz Nazria-e-Pakistan Tulba to mark Pakistan National Day. The rally was carried out from Darul Aloom Taleem Ul Quran seminary that reached Rawalpindi Press Club after crossing Raja Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Liaquat Road and Muree Road.

The rally was led by Mohsin Khan Abbasi, the head of Muslim Students Organization. Addressing the participants, the speakers paid a rich tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and to the poet of the east Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. They said that scores of people sacrificed their lives during the Pakistan movement.