KARACHI - Rangers claimed to have recovered huge cache of weapons dumped by the operatives of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London in Liaquatabad area. Spokesperson said that weapons is being recovered on a tip off that the operatives of MQM London have dumped the weapons near Lyari riverbed of MQM unit office 166. Following the information Rangers rushed to the spot and dug the specific area while found a light machine gun, a semi automatic gun, four pistol and number of ammunitions. Rangers said that the weapons have been dumped to deteriorate law and order situation in the metropolis.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 17 accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. The accused persons arrested were including gangsters of Lyari Baba Ladla gang, street criminals, bandits and drug paddlers. Zaman Town police arrested seven accused persons including Furqan, Jumma, Kamran, Abid, Alam and Ayaz. Police claimed to have recovered weapons, narcotics and motorbikes from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were running narcotics den in the area and also wanted to the police various other criminal activities. Pak Colony police claimed to have arrested two Lyari gangsters in separate raids while recovered weapons and hand grenades from their possession. Police said that both the gangsters including Faizan and Nasir were wanted to the police in number of criminal activities. The same police also arrested two more accused persons including Abdul Hamid and Abdul Wahidd while recovered narcotics from their possession.

Risala police arrested an accused Irfan while Gulbahar police arrested Faisal while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the both the accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Qauidabad police arrested three accused persons including Habib-ur-Rehman, Lal Zaman and Ishaq and recovered weapons from their possession. New Karachi police arrested an accused Enayatullah while recovered weapons and narcotics from his possession.