CHANGA MANGA - A team of Punjab Wildlife Department, during a raid the other day, arrested many people for illegal hunting of parrots near Kasur border.

Parrots season is going to start and hunters are reaching nearby areas of Kasur border. District Wildlife Officer Syed Usmanul Haq Gillani with the help of other employees of Punjab Wildlife Department cracked down arrested hunters Asif, Shakeel and Naseer Ahmad and recovered from them Rs62,000/- as fine. Callans of Irfan, Ashiq, Afaq and Babar Ali were sent to court.

Syed Usmanul Haq stated that birds are beauty of nature and forest. hunters playing with the lives of rare birds will not be spared at any cost. Strict action would be taken against them, he added.