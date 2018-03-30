Share:

Karachi - Newly elected Opposition Leader in Senate Senator Sherry Rehman has said that the ruling party (PML-N) is creating unrest in the country and would be made answerable of their actions.

“The unrest they are creating in the name of injustice had deprived the masses of their right to live but we will tell them as to why he {former prime minister Nawaz Sharif} was expelled out,” she said while talking to media on her return from Islamabad to Karachi on Friday after being elected opposition leader in Senate.

She thanked Bilawal Bhutto, Faryal Talpur and leadership of other political parties who considered and extended their support to her for the opposition leader slot. “I will try my best to unite the opposition parties and will take them together to raise voice of the oppressed masses of the country in the upper house of the parliament,” she said adding that they do not believe in the politics of hatred and it is good omen that the masses are also able to understand this view.

Responding to her participation in PSL final match at National Stadium Karachi, Rehman said that she would be watching the final match and although she had come from Islamabad but would be supporting Peshawar Zalmi in the match.