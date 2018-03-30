Share:

LOS ANGELES-A new report from Variety suggests an animated film is in the works.

A month or so after the news that the Spice Girls would be getting back together, more details about what their reunion would actually look like are beginning to emerge, with the latest reports suggesting that they are planning an animated superhero movie.

With Victoria Beckham seemingly squashing hopes for a full reunion tour, saying back in February that “the girls are not going on tour… We were just bouncing ideas around,” the group’s legions of fans have been wondering what they’ll actually be doing.

Now, Variety reports that all five members – Beckham (‘Posh Spice’), Emma Bunton (‘Baby Spice’), Geri Horner (‘Ginger Spice’), Melanie Brown (‘Scary Spice’) and Melanie Chisholm (‘Sporty Spice’) -have signed up to having their likeness being used in a ‘girl-power’ themed superhero film, with each of the band having a power relating to their personality

A source close to the Spice Girls said that they are “fired up about the idea,” adding that they are “thinking big in terms of a franchise on a global scale. They’re the most successful girl group on the planet. It’s just what Marvel or Disney needs.”