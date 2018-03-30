Share:

KARACHI - Police Friday claimed to have gunned down a street criminal in an encounter involved in the murder of a student during mobile snatching.

According to the details, police on routine snap checking singled a pillion rider near Dalmia Intersection but gunmen ridding on a motorbike resorted firing to avoid arrest. Police running after the culprits and during exchange of fire one of the bandits wounded. The rider failed to maintain the balance of the motorbike and fell down on the road.

Police reached the spot and arrest both the street criminals while shifted the wounded bandit to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and motorbike from their possession. Police said that culprit killed was identified as Salman while his accomplice Riaz wanted to the police in number of criminal cases particularly street crime cases.

Police said that the accused persons were involved in the killing of a student gunned down by the bandits during mobile snatching in Gulistan-e-Juhar locality on March 14. An A Levels student Asad Khan was shot dead on about a week ago in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block I. He was returning from a nearby mosque after offering prayers when he was intercepted by three muggers on a motorcycle. Khan tried to run away after which one of the muggers shot and killed him. Following the incident, Khan’s family staged a protest and demanded the arrest of the street criminal gangs operating in the area. Police registered an FIR while handed over the body of deceased bandit to the family after autopsy while investigation of the arrested accused has been underway.