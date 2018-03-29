Share:

DADU - A seminar on the awareness of tuberculosis (TB) was held at Civil Hospital Dadu on Friday.

Doctor Zameer Ahmed Lund said in the World Health Organisation ranks, Pakistan sixth in the list of high disease burden countries, with tuberculosis a leading cause of avoidable death among the adults and children. He said that in fact, constitutes 26 per cent of such avoidable deaths in our country with four out of five patients in Pakistan remaining undetected or untreated.

He said around 100,000 patients with about 361,000 new cases of tuberculosis being added every year. Dr Zameer said that in the duration of one decade 12,000 patients got treatment from the civil hospital. He said that the Sindh government is taking best steps in the health departments and adding these kinds of seminars must be done throughout the country.

LAW COLLEGE

Government Pir Illahi Bux Law College Dadu Principal Sabhag Chand Matlani praises the efforts of former minster for education Pir Mazhar-ul-Haq for establishing the law college.

He said on Friday that the college was inaugurated by former chairman of Senate Farooq H Naik. He said that before opening of the college students went other districts Larkana, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Nawabshah to get education.

The principal said he had spent his ten years here to serve the students. He said that there are two computers labs and one library for students.

He added students are getting law education under the senior advocates with audios and videos classes. He said the Minister takes the law classes when he comes here at the district.