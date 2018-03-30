Share:

Tetra Pak factory receives prestigious award for manufacturing excellence

LAHORE (PR): Tetra Pak Pakistan’s packaging material factory in Lahore has received the prestigious JIPM Advanced Special Award for manufacturing excellence. In doing so, it becomes the only factory in Pakistan to win this award.

Appraised by the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance, the award is presented to facilities that have achieved outstanding levels of production quality, reliability, efficiency and environmental performance. “The stringent assessment processes cover the entire operation from the shop floor to the executive boardroom. The award can only be achieved by firms demonstrating a true company -wide commitment to production distinction” stated Jorge Montero, MD Tetra Pak Pakistan. Reiterating the significance of the award, Mansoor Zaman, Factory Director Pakistan, stated: “This is the first factory in the country to reach to this level of manufacturing excellence. We are extremely proud to establish world class standards in the country which not only enhance the confidence of our customers to work with a reliable partner but also identifies the potential of our employees to match the highest level of professionalism which can exist in the world.”

Out of the 29 Tetra Pak packaging material factories currently in operation worldwide, 27 have received one or more TPM Awards. This clearly demonstrates Tetra Pak’s commitment to world class manufacturing and providing customers with the best quality products. Moreover, Tetra Pak’s packaging material factory in Izmir, Turkey has received the world’s top award for manufacturing excellence. In doing so, the Izmir Plant becomes the 22nd factory worldwide and one of the few ones not from Japan, to win the prestigious award in more than 40 years. This is the second time in two years that a Tetra Pak facility has received this highest possible award.

UAE celebrates national day of Pakistan

ABU DHABI/DUBAI (PR): The 78th National Day of Pakistan was celebrated with traditional zeal and patriotic spirit by Pakistanis living in the UAE at the premises of the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai.

The ceremony was inaugurated with flag hoisting by Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE Moazzam Ahmad Khan and playing of national anthem. National Day messages of the president and the prime minister were read out. Students from Pakistani schools sang national songs with national zeal and enthusiasm. The event was well attended by a large number of Pakistani community. Ambassador of Pakistan to UAE thanked the friends of Pakistan in particular the UAE which always stood by it in difficult times and contributed to its development. He paid special tribute to the founder of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (Alarehma) who used to call Pakistan his second home. Ambassador underlined that the sapling of friendship planted by Sheik Zayed and Pakistani leadership has grown into a tall tree.

As a special gesture, UAE's military contingent participated in the Pakistan National Day parade held in Islamabad. Performance of the UAE military contingent in the parade was appreciated by all present in the parade ground. It is the first time that a military contingent of the UAE has attended the National Day parade.

It is manifestation of the close and brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE.

Another ceremony in UAE was held at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai. Consul General Brig (r) Syed Javed Hassan hoisted the national flag. The ceremony began with recitation of verses from the Holy Qur'an. The messages of the President and PM were read out to the audience.

Consul General urged the Pakistani community to work tirelessly for the progress and development of Pakistan and UAE.

Coca Cola, its partners launched, implemented 9 water replenishment projects in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): In recognition of World Water Day, the Coca-Cola Company announced that it has returned 60 million litres of water to nature and communities in Pakistan.

Coca Cola’s Replenish goal, a first for the beverage-producing private sector, seeks to replenish, or return through water access, productive use and conservation activities, 100 percent of the water Coca-Cola uses in its global sales volume by 2020. To achieve this, Coca-Cola System entities support community-based water projects around the world, with a specific focus on water stressed regions and those locations experiencing or recovering from humanitarian crises.

“As a company we are on track to replenish 100% water back into the communities where our business operates. Although scarcity of potable water resources, high rate of unhygienic practices and local governance clauses pose as a strong challenge for us, but over the past decade we have developed a strong network of partners, NGOs and provincial authorities which have been supportive towards our water stewardship practices,” said Rizwan Khan General Manager, Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan Region.

Each of the projects vary in design and scale, but all operate to either provide people with access to sustainable water and sanitation services, provide water for productive use such as irrigation, or protect environments and natural water sources from degradation and depletion. To date, Coca-Cola and its philanthropic foundations have implemented over 25 replenishment projects throughout the MENA region, the most water-stressed region in the world. In Pakistan alone, Coca Cola and its partners have launched and implemented nine water replenishment projects that resulted in the return of 60 million litres of water to nature and communities, including Khanpur Dam Project, Zindagi project, Paani Safe Water Initiative and Environmental Conservation and Watershed Management. Globally, Coca-Cola and its foundations are currently contributing to nearly 250 community water projects in almost 2,000 communities across more than 70 countries.