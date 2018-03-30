Share:

LAHORE - According to the latest figures released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA), tractor sales continued to exhibit upward trajectory with sales growing by 14 percent annually in Feb 2018.

Al-Ghazi Tractors (AGTL) outperformed exhibiting 40 percent YoY growth. During 8MFY18 tractor sales reached 44,627 units up 40 percent YoY.

Going forward, we expect lower GST on tractor purchase, fertilizer cash subsidy, along with Rs2billion subsidy for farmers on tractor purchase recently announced in FY18 Sindh provincial budget to improve farmers purchasing power & thus support overall tractor sales going forward.

Data shows that truck & bus sales of Pama member companies in Feb 2018 remained muted, growing by 6 percent YoY, while during 8MFY18 sales rose 15 percent YoY. Experts foresee this trend to continue fueled by CPEC, higher road connectivity, low financing rate, robust growth in LSM sector and change in enforcement of axle load limit per truck on highways.

Motorcycle/3-wheeler sales for Feb 2018 have grown by 18 percent YoY, due to rising disposable income of lower middle class, 8MFY18 sales are up 19 percent YoY.

During the period, sales of total cars in Feb 2018 clocked-in at 22,654 units, recording a decline of 4 percent on month on month basis.

The MoM decline was expected following 22 percent MoM spike in sales in Jan 2018 on account of new year effect. Cumulatively, car sales in 8MFY18 increased by 23 percent YoY to 170k units, reflecting strong demand dynamics and new models attraction (Honda's BR-V, PSMC's Cultus, INDU's Hilux Revo & Fortuner).

HCAR remained the top performer followed by PSMC depicting growth of 38 percent and 30 percent respectively in 8MFY18. Whereas, sales for INDU grew by minor 2 percent YoY due to capacity bottlenecks, which are expected to resolve by Apr 2018.

On standalone basis, Hilux demand looks upbeat backed by demand emanating from election season.

In small to mid-sized segment, Cultus and WagonR continue to do well on the back of strong demand from fleet requirement of ride hailing app such as Careem and Uber.