SIALKOT-Two women were kidnapped at gunpoint in different areas of Daska tehsil here on Friday.

According police sources, some unidentified accused kidnapped local labourer Mansha’s mentally-retarded daughter Maria (19) from near her house in village Pandoriyaan-Motra, Daska tehsil.

In another such incident occurred in village Mianwali Bangla-Satrah, Daska tehsil, unidentified armed accused abducted a married woman Ayesha (23) from her house. She was mother of two minor children.

Police have registered separate cases with no clue, arrest or recovery, in this regard.

Meanwhile, unidentified armed accused kidnapped local trader Abid Younas’ son Gohar Abid (12) in Bharath locality (in outskirts of Sialkot Cantt) here. He was going to get Quranic education in a nearby house, when some unidentified accused kidnapped him. The Sialkot Cantt Police are investigating with no clue or arrest, in this regard.