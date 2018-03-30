Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Like other parts of the country, the Pakistan Day was also observed across Sindh on Friday.

The religious, social and trade associations took out rallies in the city, participators carrying banners, national flags, placards and raised slogans at the local press club. Trader Abdul Jabbar asserted to service of Pakistan and said that we would work for peace and brotherhood in the country.

Jacobabad

Several programmes and rallies were organised by different organisations, political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jacobabad chapter and Pooj Hindu General Panchayat.

According to details, many programmes were arranged at different schools and organisations on Friday.

PTI leader Raaz Khan Pathan said: “We have proud to be Pakistani and we have proud our army while he hoped Pakistan would travel towards the path of development and prosperity.”

A grand rally was also taken out by Syed Dur Muhammad Shah, advocate at Madeji Town while several other rallies were also taken out by individual in Madeji, Lakhi Ghulam Shah, Garhi Yasin, Khanpur to celebrate the Day.

Earlier, a cake was cut by the PTI leader to celebrate the Pakistan Day and the flags were also distributed amongst the people.

Kandhkot

The Pakistan Day was also celebrated in Kashmore.

Dozens of the rallies were taken out, the main rally of National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony (NPCIH) was took out from Tower roundabout to local press club.

The NPCIH members and local citizens were highlighted the importance of resolution day and the leaders who had played a vital role in the resolution.

Whereas different schools of the district organised various programmes where the students stage different plays, sang patriotic national songs and also prayed for the country.

Meanwhile, Kashmore cantonment also organised an event at Dera Mor to mark the Day. Lieutenant Colonel Imran Raffique and Major Basit Khan hoisted the flag and watched the parade.

They paid a rich tribute to the martyrs who had sacrificed for the country. The program was also attended by the local citizens and government officials.