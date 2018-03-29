Share:

GUJRAT-The University of Gujrat (UoG) BA/BSc/BCom (Part-II) annual examinations for the year 2018 will begin on Tuesday, April 10, according to a press release issued by the university yesterday.

The roll number slip and date sheet of regular candidates have been dispatched to the colleges concerned, while those of private candidates to the addresses provided by them for the purpose, said the press release.

If a candidate finds any discrepancy or does not receive the roll number slip and date sheet by Monday, April 2, 2018, they may contact the office of Controller of Examinations, Examination Block, Hafiz Hayat Campus, University of Gujrat, Gujrat, (053-3643281) before the commencement of the examination on any working day between 9:30am and 3pm, the press release added.

The date sheet is also available on UoG website <uog.edu.pk./date-sheet.html>