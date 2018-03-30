Share:

GUJRAT-A grand ceremony was held here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) and a cake was cut as part of celebrations to mark the 78th Pakistan Day.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum, in a keynote address after the cake cutting, said, “It’s a great opportunity for us to remember and retell the story of a long and arduous struggle of our elders for a separate homeland for the Muslims in the region. Let’s not fade the memory of thousands who saw their families slaughtered before their own eyes for the sake of independence and freedom we enjoy today. Let’s pay our tribute to them all and inculcate in today’s younger generation what freedom really is and why it shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

Dr Zia said that the youth are the custodian of Pakistan’s future. “We need to promote a culture of dialogue as part of character-building of our youth and make sure they are fully aware of the value of freedom, because they are the one who will be holding the reins of the country tomorrow,” Dr Zia said.

Registrar Dr Tahir Aqil stressed the need for promotion of positive values, saying intellectual evolution has had a key role in the history of world nations. “The long-cherished sustainable development goal cannot be achieved unless we base our economy on knowledge,” Dr Tahir Aqil said.

Director Media Sheikh Abdul Rashid said, “Pakistan Movement is not only one of the greatest successful movements for an independent, separate homeland, it also caused the world’s largest migration. Every Pakistani is dutifully bound to defend their freedom. We need to motivate others, especially the youth, to be always ready to cope with any threat challenging its integrity and work collectively for the solidarity and prosperity of our dear motherland.” Among the guests of honour at the ceremony were UoG deans, directors, HoDs, and other senior faculty and administration officials.