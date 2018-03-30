Share:

LAHORE - The Council of Common Interests was informed at its recent meeting that Water and Power Authority raised a loan of Rs 41.6 billion from local banks against sovereign guarantees of the government two months back.

The Council of Common Interests was also told that the huge amount was used to clear the net hydel profit of the authority, The Nation learnt through knowledgeable official sources Friday.

While discussing the outstanding dues of the net hydel profit (NHP), the CCI decided that the outstanding dues would be paid by the Wapda to the provincial governments of KP and Punjab by generating the loan backed by the government guarantee in accordance with the MoU signed for the purpose.

The matters concerning the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor also came under discussion at the meeting presided over by the prime minister. The CCI asked the provinces to establish their special economic zones under the CPEC. The Balochistan government requested the CCI to address the shortage of power in the country’s most backward province and complete electricity-related projects as early as possible.

The CCI which is represented by all the chief ministers directed the relevant authorities to review the National Water Policy before the next meeting to be held during the next few days. A committee comprising all the stakeholders was constituted to look into the matter.

Regarding the higher education sector, it was decided that some functions of the HEC would be performed by the federal government and others by the provinces. In some cases, a joint strategy would also be adopted.

The Council of Common Interests decided that the matter of LNG would be taken up after the provinces submit their concerns on the import of the LNG policy 2011.

The aforesaid decision of the CCI was taken in the backdrop of the representations made by the Sindh chief minister. Subsequently, the PM Office desired that a policy evaluation paper be prepared in consultation with the attorney general for Pakistan. The PM also observed the issue of gas should be taken seriously by the provinces, especially by the Punjab.

The CCI directed the provinces to expedite their comments failing which it would be deemed that they had no objection to the proposal.

According to an official document, the Sindh CM, at the very outset, objected that the CCI meeting held on November 24, 2017, on the issue of sharing of real-time data on gas, both SNGPL and SSGCL were mentioned, but SSGCL was missing in the minutes of the meeting issued later. On this, the PM Office clarified the minutes would be amended accordingly.

Talking on the endorsement of the policy statement on gas sector reforms, the Petroleum Division said they submitted a summary on the subject for the consideration of the CCI at its meeting held in August 2017. The CCI referred the matter to the IPCC for detailed deliberations with the provinces and to arrive at consensus on the matter. As per the direction of the IPCC, the Petroleum Division constituted a technical committee to reconcile the differences on the policy statements. The CCI asked the provinces to establish their special economic zones under the CPEC.

The provincial governments were of the view that functions regarding higher education should only be performed by the provincial governments. Federal HEC and Ministry of Education suggested the functions like monitoring, evaluation, and accreditation of institutions of higher education in the country, setting up of testing bodies should be carried out both by the centre and the provinces. The education ministry opined HEC should be the name of the federal HEC while the provinces should have different names. The provinces wanted to change and enhance the composition of the HEC by having two members from each province to be nominated by the respective CMs instead of the current one member from each province.

The KP CM pointed out that establishment of Council of Higher Education was under process in his province. The Sindh CM said both the proposed members of the provinces in the federal HEC should be nominated by the provincial governments.

Punjab endorsed the Sindh CM’s views and said there should be no duality of functions and the federal government can monitor the standards through compliance reports or annual reports from the universities.

It was agreed that both federal and provincial governments should undertake the functions of monitoring and evaluation. The council also directed the federal education minister that a national-level testing service be established in consultation with all the stakeholders for holding secondary and higher secondary level examinations simultaneously throughout the country.

The National Food Security and Research Ministry secretary explained that some issues like delay in crushing season, delayed sowing of Rabi crops, nonpayment of sugarcane price fixed by the provincial governments and nonpayment of premium on the basis of sucrose content have been observed.

The Punjab chief secretary said since the existing stock of sugar was not utilized, sugar mills are not ready to purchase sugarcane from the farmers. He also stated that Trading Corporation of Pakistan formula should be implemented as TCP is required to purchase sugar from sugar mills. He also said the Punjab government is also trying to ensure payment of Rs 160 per 40kg for sugarcane. The secretary to the PM said the provincial governments should enforce minimum support price for sugarcane as purchase of sugarcane at Rs 160 is not justified.

The CCI directed the ministry to work with the provinces to resolve the issue. The sugar mill owners should ensure timely payments to cane growers at the rates notified by the provincial governments.