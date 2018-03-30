Share:

KARACHI - Rangers claimed to have recovered huge cache of weapons dumped by the operatives of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London in Liaquatabad area. Spokesperson said that weapons is being recovered on a tip off that the operatives of MQM London have dumped the weapons near Lyari riverbed of MQM unit office 166. Following the information Rangers rushed to the spot and dug the specific area while found a light machine gun, a semi automatic gun, four pistol and number of ammunitions. Rangers said that the weapons have been dumped to deteriorate law and order situation in the metropolis.

On the other side, Karachi police claimed to have arrested 17 accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. The accused persons arrested were including gangsters of Lyari Baba Ladla gang, street criminals, bandits and drug paddlers. Zaman Town police arrested seven accused persons including Furqan, Jumma, Kamran, Abid, Alam and Ayaz. Police claimed to have recovered weapons, narcotics and motorbikes from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were running narcotics den in the area and also wanted to the police various other criminal activities. Pak Colony police claimed to have arrested two Lyari gangsters in separate raids while recovered weapons and hand grenades from their possession. Police said that both the gangsters including Faizan and Nasir were wanted to the police in number of criminal activities. The same police also arrested two more accused persons including Abdul Hamid and Abdul Wahidd while recovered narcotics from their possession.

Risala police arrested an accused Irfan while Gulbahar police arrested Faisal while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the both the accused persons were wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Qauidabad police arrested three accused persons including Habib-ur-Rehman, Lal Zaman and Ishaq and recovered weapons from their possession. New Karachi police arrested an accused Enayatullah while recovered weapons and narcotics from his possession.

Street criminal gunned down

Police Friday claimed to have gunned down a street criminal in an encounter involved in the murder of a student during mobile snatching.

According to the details, police on routine snap checking singled a pillion rider near Dalmia Intersection but gunmen ridding on a motorbike resorted firing to avoid arrest. Police running after the culprits and during exchange of fire one of the bandits wounded. The rider failed to maintain the balance of the motorbike and fell down on the road.

Police reached the spot and arrest both the street criminals while shifted the wounded bandit to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and motorbike from their possession. Police said that culprit killed was identified as Salman while his accomplice Riaz wanted to the police in number of criminal cases particularly street crime cases.

Police said that the accused persons were involved in the killing of a student gunned down by the bandits during mobile snatching in Gulistan-e-Juhar locality on March 14. An A Levels student Asad Khan was shot dead on about a week ago in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block I. He was returning from a nearby mosque after offering prayers when he was intercepted by three muggers on a motorcycle. Khan tried to run away after which one of the muggers shot and killed him. Following the incident, Khan’s family staged a protest and demanded the arrest of the street criminal gangs operating in the area. Police registered an FIR while handed over the body of deceased bandit to the family after autopsy while investigation of the arrested accused has been underway.