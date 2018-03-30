Share:

Almost as soon as the country was brought on the face of the world map, two problems have never ceased to walk arm in arm. One belongs to public and the other has its root in our ruling elite.

One is that public doesn’t pay enough amount of tax to strengthen the economy. By doing so, it is argued, we make the job easier for politicians who first recklessly run the country and then hold the public’s lack contribution to national exchequer responsible for their plight.

Second problem, which is acutely accountable for the birth and breeding of the first one co-relates with politicians. Unfolding it, our governments are not known for investing money back on public of whatever small or large sum they make through tax. Quite the opposite, whoever makes it to power corridors retires richer. We learnt one such example lately in Shehbaz Sharif. The man heavily self-projected himself at public expense.

During the hearing of sou moto case of staggering amount of money spent upon advertisement by the Punjab government, it dawned upon us that 120 million rupees were robbed in publicity about government’s performance, that too in just one month. Taking the dig at government, the Supreme Court showed a piece of advertisement largely occupied by our very photogenic CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif’s picture. When inquired how much money was withdrawn from our far-from-catching-up with public expenses national treasure to subsidize it? To which the provincial information secretary of Punjab answered 5.5 million rupees. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar denounced the practice and ordered CM Punjab to submit 5.5 million rupees to state from his own bottomless pocket.

Does it not explain that why a nation that prospered Abdul Sattar Eidhi from one second hand ambulance to the world’s largest voluntarily ambulance running organization is expert at inventing new ways to evade taxes? A man dreamt in nineties to set-up a cancer hospital for free treatment. It was as distant from reality as it could be. Yet, it was not only materialized but alive and kicking till date in the shape of Shaukat Khanum, all at charity.

Why then our public has a large heart for donation and not a miniature of civic sense to pay tax to its government?

The reason why people show unshakable trust in charitable institutions is because they have done enough good to earn this degree of trust in return. On the same token, politicians have lined their pockets with taxpayers’ money just about enough times to qualify for such grave mistrust.

VASDEV,

Tharparkar, March 11.