Opposition in the political culture of Pakistan is not strictly confined to political battles alone. Politicians go to every limit and every door to overthrow an elected government. No political party shows maturity when it’s about grabbing the opportunity of securing a majority. Ideology and principles are put aside. Hence parliamentary supremacy to this day is a dream yet to come true.

Nonetheless, the sad reality is that the statements of the politicians are a reflection of divided public opinion on the supremacy of the parliament and democratic culture as the ideal form of governance. Whereas some politicians express wishful thinking of seeing a judicial martial law, others show extreme paranoid behaviour of a possible judicial coup. Sheikh Rashid represents the former. Veteran politician Javed Hashmi leads the latter lot.

Such wishful thoughts and paranoid opinions expressed by few have prompted many others to take one of the two positions –from anchor persons to politicians to officials– to make speculations about some forceful intervention in the parliamentary process. All these people should have shown some maturity while presenting their own fabricated narratives and explanations given the rising political temperature in the country and the unresolved tensions between the civilian government and military.

In the midst of all such speculations and premonitions, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Mian Saqib Nisar, felt it necessary to make a statement or two to dismiss such opinions and widely spread rumours. The comments of the CJP are welcome, as it will remove the suspicions of many who were thinking of the present judicial activism of the Apex Court as an attempt of paving the way for a judicial martial law. The CJP's statement that there was no provision in the Constitution to validate a judicial martial law should extinguish all rumours.

While CJP’s other interventions and political statements may not get the approval of those who believe in the supremacy of the parliament and democracy as the ideal form of governance, his latest words are the only political statement that is needed given the recent political developments in the country.

Regardless of how bitterly the political parties are divided on the political issues, they themselves and all relevant organs of state must dismiss the attempts made to encourage military or judicial takeover of the state affairs. If such rhetoric is left unchecked, it might convince someone from outside the parliament to embark on the path of adventure against democracy. Both who are fanning the fears of external takeover and those having a wishful thought of coup should be discouraged.