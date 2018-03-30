Share:

LAHORE - The ruling PML-N and the Opposition parties may agree on a certain name for the office of caretaker prime minister without involvement of the Election Commission, but a controversy is most likely to emerge over the selection of caretaker chief ministers for the four provinces.

Background interviews with leaders of various political parties suggest that there was a greater likelihood of their reaching a consensus over the name of a caretaker prime minister; but the same may not be achieved in case of the caretaker chief ministers.

According to the election rules, the selection of the caretaker prime minister is made in consultation between the sitting prime minister and the sitting leader of the opposition in the outgoing National Assembly. But if the two fail to evolve consensus over one name within three days of the dissolution of the assembly, they will forward two names of their respective nominees to a parliamentary committee to be constituted by the speaker and having equal representation from the treasury and the opposition.

If the committee also fails to agree on one name within three days, it will forward the two names to the Election Commission of Pakistan which has to select one person as caretaker prime minister within two days.

The same procedure has been prescribed for selection of a caretaker chief minister. If the sitting chief minister and leader of the opposition in a provincial assembly don’t agree over one name, the matter is referred first to a provincial committee and then to the ECP in case of disagreement at the initial two forums.

The selection of caretaker chief ministers ahead of the general elections has become very important for the political parties after the controversy over the alleged partial role of Najam Sethi in the 2013 elections.

He was caretaker chief minister of Punjab during the last general elections and the PTI had accused him of rigging the elections in favour of the PML-N.

The controversy led to 2014 sit-in when the ruling party did not accept PTI’s demand to open up four National Assembly constituencies for recounting of votes.

If the PML-N and the PTI have their stakes in the upcoming electoral battles in Punjab, the PPP and the PTI have the same concerns in Sindh and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively.

In Balochistan, however, there are a number of stakeholders including the National Party, PkMAP, BNP, JUI-F, the PPP, the PML-N, the PTI, the PML-Q and a number of independent candidates. All have to be on board over appointment of a caretaker chief minister in this province.

Sources in the PTI told The Nation that selection of caretaker chief ministers for Punjab and KP was the real concern for the PTI leadership but they have not yet finalised any name in this regard.

For the slot of caretaker prime minister, the PTI is considering the names of Wasim Sajjad, Nasir Aslam Zahid and Dr Ishrat Hussain.

The PML-N leadership, on the other hand, may float the names of Fakhar Imam and Hamid Nasir Chattha, while the PPP has not yet come up with any name.

Jamaat-e-Islami wants nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan to head the caretaker setup.

Also, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah are already in contact with each other over the nomination of a caretaker prime minister.

Khurshid Shah has also contacted Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi of the PTI and leaders of other Opposition parties to evolve consensus over one name from the Opposition’s side.

When contacted PTI’s Secretary Information Fawad Ch said that PTI’s core committee is meeting next week to finalise its nominees for the caretaker slots. He said that PTI had not yet finalised any name for the caretaker prime minister.

MUBASHIR HASSAN