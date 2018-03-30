Share:

LUSAKA:- Zambia's main opposition party has filed a motion to impeach President Edgar Lungu for violating the constitution, the presidency said Friday, in the latest development following a disputed 2016 election. The impeachment motion will be put before parliament on March 28 by the United Party for National Development (UPND). Although it could win support from some members of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF), such as former minister Chishimba Kambwili, a leading Lungu critic who was arrested on Thursday, it looked set to be easily defeated. –AFP

For an impeachment motion to succeed, the constitution requires a two-thirds majority in parliament. The UPND has 58 of the 167 lawmakers.