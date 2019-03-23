Share:

RAWALPINDI- A stage play titled ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ was arranged in connection with the Pakistan Day celebrations under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council.

The play is written and directed by senior artists Yar Muhammad while famous artist Masood Khawaja, Hameed Babar, Sapna Shah, Naeem Totta, Anjum Abbasi, Dr Shaheen, Yar Muhammad and others are included in caste of the play. The play is based on social issue and a message is given that country’s interest must be preferred before personal interest.

Director RAC Waqar Ahmed while addressing at end of the play said that Pakistan is a blessing of God. He said that common people have been included in Pakistan Day celebration. A large number of people attended the play.