The Taliban have said on Sunday that the American invaders and their hirelings carried out an overnight raid on Goger and Faqir villages of Zana Khan district, Ghazni province and killed 10 civilians.

The enemy deliberately destroyed a village mosque and religious seminary named Mawlawi Noorullah Sahib Madrassa in airstrikes, leaving 6 innocent child students of the seminary martyred and 3 others wounded, a Taliban statement said.

"The enemy similarly razed the mosque and multiple homes of locals with explosives in Faqir village," it said. Moreover, another raid was also carried out by the combined enemy last night on Gerdi Kach area of Behsud district, Nangarhar province, during which they forced their way inside homes by blowing up gates, looted all valuables, killing 4 innocent villagers, wounded 2 and abducted 4 family members.

"These ruthless crimes are taking place a night after the enemy bombed a house in Telawoka area of Kunduz capital resulting in martyrdom of 13 members of a single family with most victims being women and children," the statement said.

"All these repetitive daily war crimes are taking place as the supposed human right organizations and supporters around the world have adopted the role of onlookers," the statement added.