The police arrested 50 suspects, recovered arms and ammunition during separate actions in different areas of the district here on Sunday.

In line with the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Capt (Retd) Wahid Mehmood, the police teams belonging to different police stations of the district conducted operations against criminals in jurisdiction of respective police stations.

The police, Elite force, bomb disposal squad (BDS), female police personnel and civil institutions personnel participated in the search and strike operations conducted in Jungle Khel, surrounding areas and Afghan refugees camps.

During search and strike operations, 50 outlaws were arrested with six Kalashnikovs, two rifles, one gun, six pistols and hundreds of rounds of different bores.

The recovered weapon and ammunition were taken into custody and the detainees were being interrogated after registering separate cases against them at concerned police stations.