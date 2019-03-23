Share:

LAHORE-After the ban of Pakistani artistes in Bollywood many of country’s television actors are now equally engaged in upcoming films. This revival is providing much needed family entertainment on a larger screen to different segments of Pakistani society and the Diaspora. Amid this renewed energy, new waves of Pakistani filmmakers have begun to produce highly inventive films.

Released on 23rd, directed by Azfar Jafri, newest directorial venture ‘Sherdil’, is a film that revolves around Mikaal Zulfiqar, who is playing the character of a Pakistani pilot.

The film highlights his life as the PAF training academy and how he learns the importance of duty, honour and love for one’s country along the way.

The story takes some time to develop but moves very smoothly. The film has some very memorable moments and lines. Mikaal Zulfiqar carries his role very well, his dressing plus attitude as a fighter pilot is truly impressive. His acting style is unique and fitting to the character very well.

The Impact of ‘Sherdil’ message about the air force is diluted by preachy dialogue but it offer laughs and love story that may prove to be a memorable one.

In the film we see Flight Lieutenant Haris Mustafa (Mikaal Zulfikar)’s life journey from a fresh PAF recruit to a fighting hero.

One milestone of this voyage is his practically lethal go head to head against his Indian partner Flight Lieutenant ArunVerani (Hassan Niazi) whom he later meets and structures a genial bond while preparing at a global flying school in UAE.

Other highlights of Haris voyage incorporate the high and low points in his association with girlfriend Sabrina (Armeena Khan) and his dad (Imran Uppal) who seriously opposed his dream to join PAF.

A noteworthy take away from the film is a notice of the energy, courage and magnanimity of Air force pilots who put their lives and their family’s significant serenity on hold for their duty. Perhaps, ‘Sherdil’ tells this more than it can indicate it.

The film is written to speak to a wide group of audience with a blend of energy, activity, sentiment, diversion and music.

Another highlight which makes the film work on the box-office is its fortunate utilization of the Pak-India point. While ‘ParwaazHaiJunoon’ included an anonymous dushman, this film plainly depicts India as a recurrent attacker and Pakistan as a chivalrous safeguard of its fringes. Overall the film is directed to depict the might of the Pakistan air force and aware the cinemagoers of the air force pilots and their reverence they truly deserve. ‘Sherdil’ gives a strong message to the world regarding Pakistani’s resolute strength, no force can undo this country. Pakistani’s are extremely patriotic and they have undying love for its air force. The movie pays homage to that emotion.

Rating 4/5