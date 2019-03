Share:

Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Khan Afridi has directed IG Police Sindh to probe and submit report on abduction of two Hindu girls from Ghotki, at the earliest.

In a tweet, the minister said both the girls are citizens of Pakistan and it is our binding duty to protect them.

The two girls were reportedly abducted from Dhareki Town in Gothki area of Sindh a few days ago.