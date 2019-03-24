Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s successful Test fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has shown pride in wearing a green shirt on his one-day debut, hoping he could take wickets with the white ball as he has done with the red.

The 29-year-old made his one-day debut in the first day-night international, taking one for 44 in his 10 overs as Australia chased down a target of 281 for the loss of just two wickets. Abbas grabbed the wicket of Australia captain Aaron Finch, but only after the opener cracked a match-winning 116.

“In white ball cricket, you get flat wickets, so you have to adjust your bowling,” Abbas told www.pcb.com.pk. “But, in red ball cricket, you get better pitches. They are helpful, so you can bowl up also for the ball to swing. “So, adjustment is the key after you assess the conditions.”

Abbas said ODI cricket is more demanding and there is less margin of error. “There is less margin of error in white ball cricket. If you err, then you are hit for runs and boundaries,” said Abbas, who felt proud at getting one-day cap from bowling coach Azhar Mahmood.

“It was a proud moment. I didn’t do much to help my team win, but in the next matches I will do my best to contribute to the wins.

It was a typical one-day wicket and suited batsmen,” said Abbas.

“I will do my best to take wickets with the new ball. If you don’t get wickets, then the next option is to stop the flow of runs. Once you do that, then batsmen come under pressure and make mistakes,” said Abbas.