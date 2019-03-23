Share:

LAHORE- SEED OUT, Pakistan’s first interest-free crowd funding platform, hosted Pakistan’s most exclusive night of the year, Sufi Night featuring the legendary Sufi Icon Abida Parveen . The attendees showed up in support of alleviating poverty which included representatives from numerous local businesses, companies and organizations, including artists, musicians and celebrities.

The event was hosted by TV and Film Personalities, Ahsan Khan and Ayesha Sana. The grand event highlighted Pride of Performance Award, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz recipient Abida Parveen as the phenomenal music icon of the night as she gave a rare Lahori performance giving the attendees an emotional and transformative experience. Performances featured elegant cultural Sufi dances and together everyone celebrated the remarkable success of 600 entrepreneurs amidst four cities across Pakistan by Seed Out. This annual fundraiser brought the crème de la crème of Lahore all under one roof with an exquisite dinner to conclude the night.