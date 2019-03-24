AC Milan midfielder Lucas Paqueta scored his first international goal as a lackluster Brazil drew 1-1 with Panama in their international friendly here on Saturday.
Paqueta put the five-time world champions ahead in the 31st minute by meeting Casemiro's diagonal cross with a volley that goalkeeper Luis Mejias failed to grasp.
However, Panama equalized shortly after when Adolfo
Brazil dominated possession but
The Selecao were without Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar as he continues his recovery from a fractured metatarsal injury. Coach Tite handed a debut to left-back Alex Telles while his Porto teammate Eder Militao made his second appearance.
On Tuesday, Brazil will face the Czech Republic in Prague.