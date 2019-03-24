Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Day was celebrated in many countries of the world with traditional zeal and fervour on Saturday.

In Saudi Arabia, the Consulate General of Pakistan and the Pakistani community based in Jeddah celebrated the 79th National Day of Pakistan with the resolve to make Pakistan a strong, vibrant, progressive and democratic welfare state. Consul General Shehryar Akbar Khan hoisted the national flag of Pakistan in the presence of a smartly-turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy, said a message received here on Saturday.

In his address, the consul general congratulated the Pakistani community. He paid tribute to Pakistan’s defence forces for proving their mettle.

Khan said the new government in Pakistan had a focus on the overseas Pakistanis. He said the Pakistan Citizen Portal, a newly-introduced rapid grievance alleviation mechanism, was meant to solve people’s problems in a timely manner. He also discussed the initiative of “Pakistan Banao” Certificate for the overseas Pakistanis and added that these certificates would allow the overseas Pakistanis to directly participate in the development of the country.

He said the brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan could also be gauged from the fact that Saudi Arabia was the highest investor in Pakistan after the CPEC project. “Today, a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan is an important destination for foreign tourists and investors,” he said.

Later, Deputy Consul General Shaiq Bhutto read out the message of the president and Consul General Fouzia Fayyaz read out the message of the prime minister to the audience.

Schoolchildren played national songs commemorating Pakistan Day.

In Turkey, the national day of Pakistan was celebrated at an impressive ceremony at the Pakistan House in Ankara. Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi raised the Pakistan flag to the tunes of the national anthem, says a message received here on Saturday.

Messages of the president and the prime minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion. Students of the Pakistan Embassy School in Ankara presented national songs. Flanked by Pakistani children, Ambassador Syrus Qazi and his spouse Shaza Syrus cut a cake to mark Pakistan Day.

On March 23, 1940, Ambassador Syrus Qazi said in his welcome address, Muslims of the sub-continent, through their collective will and indomitable spirit, expressed their unshakable resolve to carve out a separate homeland for themselves wherein they could fashion their lives in accordance with their own traditions, values and culture. He said, “Through our collective efforts marked by patriotism, sincerity, commitment and honesty, people of Pakistan will steer the country to greater prosperity and glory.” He thanked people and leadership of Turkey for standing by Pakistan in challenging times. Earlier in the day, aerial acrobatics team “Solo Türk” participated in the fly-past ceremony during Pakistan Day parade in Islamabad. In Turkey, 15 July Martyrs Bridge in Istanbul on the Bosporus linking Asia with Europe would be illuminated in Pakistan flag colours.

Moreover, Atakule, one of Ankara’s landmarks and its tallest towers, was showing messages of Pakistan-Turkey solidarity during the nights on 21, 22 and 23 March. Atakule is situated on Jinnah Road that also has Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s monument right opposite it.

Ambassador Syrus Qazi and Pakistan’s Honorary Consul General in Bursa Murat Tarman jointly inaugurated a photography exhibition “Colours of Pakistan” at Atakule Shopping Centre, Ankara. The three-day exhibition depicts Pakistan’s culture, landscapes and people. A large number of Turkish dignitaries, members of Pakistani community, Pakistani students studying in Turkish universities and embassy officials and their families attended the ceremony. In Sri Lanka, High Commissioner Maj Gen (r) Dr Shahid Ahmad Hashmat unfurled the national flag to the tunes of national anthem at a ceremony at the High Commission in Colombo, according to a message received here.

The messages of the president and the prime minister, in which they highlighted the importance of the day and paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and other leaders of the Pakistan Movement, were read out on the occasion. At the end of ceremony, a cake was cut by the high commissioner along with children. In the United Kingdom, Pakistan Day was marked with zeal by hoisting a flag at a simple but impressive ceremony at the Pakistan High Commission in London on Saturday.

A large number of people including mayors, councillors, community leaders, members of Pakistani Diaspora, British friends of Pakistan and representatives of media attended the ceremony. High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria hoisted the national flag. Messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan were read out on the occasion.

Also, a Pakistan Day special service was held at Westminster Abbey London and Pakistani flag was hoisted on the occasion. High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria represented Pakistan at the Special Service. He was received by The Very Reverend Dr John Hall, dean of Westminster. The Reverend Mark Birch led the Evensong.

In Belgium, a flag-hoisting ceremony took place at the Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels. Deputy Head of Mission and Acting Ambassador Asif Hussain Memon raised the national flag, says a message received here. Messages of the president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out by Economic Minister Omar Hameed and Deputy Head of Mission Asif Hussain Memon, respectively. Prayers were also offered for the martyrs of terrorist attacks in New Zealand and Kashmiri people who lost their lives in the struggle against Indian forces of occupation.

This year an art competition on the icons of Pakistan was also organised for children. Certificates and prizes were distributed to the participants by the DHM and Pakistan’s Honorary Consul General in Ghent Karin Zoeter.

In China, Pakistan Day was celebrated with national spirit and fervour at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

The ceremony commenced with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Ambassador of Pakistan Masood Khalid raised the national flag and hoisted it to the mast’s summit, with the invigorating tune of the national anthem. He read out messages of the president and prime minister of Pakistan. He urged the Pakistani community to unite in order to achieve the national milestones.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies were also held at Pakistani consulates in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai. In Abu Dhabi, the 79th National Day of Pakistan was celebrated with traditional zeal on the premises of the Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai.

The ceremony, at the Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi, was inaugurated with flag hoisting by Ambassador Moazzam Ahmad Khan. National Day messages of the president and the prime minister of Pakistan were read out.