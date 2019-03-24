Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan FMCG Importers Association (PFIA) has reiterated its demand that the containers of imported FMCG goods lying on Pakistani port and those ordered before the issuance of SRO 237 (February 19, 2019) should be cleared immediately. The Association claimed that 300 containers full of imported goods especially high quality food items are lying on the ports and importers are being charged Rs 15,000 per container per day as demurrage.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, PFIA Chairman Anjum Nisar, Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Ejaz Tanveer, Kamran Faisal and Muhammad Ahsan alleged that the government takes steps without consultation of the stakeholders on the pretext of reducing the trade deficit. They said that such decisions could not be enforced with immediate effect such as ordering printing of labeling in Urdu besides English or language of the exporting country.

They said that the federal finance and commerce ministries should give ample time to the importers before implementation of this decision to save them from heavy financial loss. They said that they support the government in every good step but stakeholders should be taken into confidence while any such decision.

PFIA leadership again urged the government to at least release the containers lying on port and also the ready goods.