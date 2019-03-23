Share:

LAHORE-The nation celebrated Pakistan Day on Saturday with zeal and fervor and a renewed pledge of making collective efforts for progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

The day dawned with special prayers for progress and prosperity of Pakistan, followed by a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and 21-gun salutes at all provincial capitals.

The day marked the passage of Lahore Resolution in 1940 that set the agenda for a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.

National flag was hoisted on government and private buildings. Public sector and private institutions arranged flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremonies to commemorate the day.

State run Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and private channels broadcast special programmes highlighting the contribution of Pakistan Movement leaders and workers and importance of the day. Newspapers published special editions to highlight sacrifices of forefathers for the nation and significance of celebrating the Resolution Day that paved way for emergence of Pakistan among the comity of nations.

Pakistan Youth Council and Lahore College for Women University achieved record of preparing largest flag. 400 meter long and five meter wide flag was hoisted at the Governor House. Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar, wife of Governor Perveen Sarwar, Vice Chairman Pakistan Youth Council Ubaid-ur-Rehman and people from various walks of life participated in the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Ch Mohammad Sarwar congratulated the whole nation. He said that the nation salutes people who rendered sacrifices and defended motherland. He renewed the pledge of continuing support to the indigenous movement for freeing Kashmir from Indian occupation. He vowed ending corruption and improving governance. He said that those who looted public money were enemies of Pakistan. He said that the country was making progress by leaps and bounds under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “We are translating slogan of “Do Nahi Aik Pakistan” into reality. We are making Pakistan manifestation of vision of Quid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal. We are uprooting corruption,” he said.

Later in a ceremony, Governor awarded 14 people for showing distinction in respective fields, six Sitara-e-Imtiaz, six pride of performance and two Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Dr Pervaiz Ch, Prof Mohammad Latif, Mohammad Imran Munir, Barbara Shareef, Khwaja Masood, were awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Prof Ambreen Javed, Iftikhar Thakur, Bashir Ahmed Hassan, Nasir Adeeb, Mohammad Inam Butt and Mohammad Aman Ulkah Khan were awarded pride of performance. Dr Mazhar Iqbal and Dr Shehbaz Alam was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

A prestigious change of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of poet of the east Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force clad in immaculate blue assumed ceremonial guard duties with traditional spirit and enthusiasm. Air Commodore Rizwan Malik was the chief guest. He laid a floral wreath on the grave of philosopher poet and offered Fateha.

Flag-lowering ceremony at Wahga Border attracted huge number of people including families. Clad in green and white and carrying Pakistan flag, the enthusiasts chanted Pakistan zindabad as Rangers jawans performed the flag lowering. Rangers elite drill squad was all praise for exceptional performance.

The Lahore Arts Council arranged painting exhibition on the theme of Pakistan Day. Minister for Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the exhibition. Chairman Board of Governors Arts Council Tauqeer Nasir and Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan were also present. The minister visited art gallery and saw the paintings. He was all praise for the artists for creative work.

Aslam Iqbal said that the exhibition has recalled the memories of freedom movement. He said that the exhibition has successfully portrayed Lahore Resolution and struggle for Pakistan.

He said it was necessary to educate new generation about the importance of Pakistan movement. He directed arranging competition of national songs. Tauqeer Nasir and Ather Ali Khan also addressed the ceremony.