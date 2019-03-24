Share:

Dengue outbreak has widened in Kech district of Balochistan as more than 150 cases have been reported in the area from January.

According to the District Health Officer (DHO) Turbat, at least 150 cases of the dengue fever have been reported so far from January, while three of the patients had lost their lives. “The dengue cases are being reported on the daily basis in the area”, the DHO said.

The DHO further added that efforts were underway to control over the increasing dengue virus in the Kech district. Dengue fever is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes. It starts out as intermittent fevers that graduate to thrombocytosis when untreated, sometimes leading to death.

It affects millions of children and adults worldwide. The World Health Organization reports that even today, there is no definitive medical cure for the disease, but early detection is key to effective treatment.

On Thursday, a 14-year-old girl was diagnosed with dengue virus in Hanjarwal area of Lahore. The affected girl is under treatment at the isolation ward of Jinnah Hospital.

With one more dengue patient, the number of dengue affected has jumped to six in Punjab’s provincial capital city.