KARACHI - Around 20 meticulously decorated boats manned by local fishermen and residents of surrounding villages participated in a Pakistan Day race cum rally organized by Pakistan Coast Guards (Marine Wing) here on Saturday.

Prior to commencement of the contest a flag hoisting ceremony was also held and actively participated by inhabitants of fishing villages of Korangi and surrounding localities.

They included both men and women pertaining to different age groups. The boat race that marked its beginning from Manora and culminated at Keamari managed to draw attention of many of the citizens in general.

The vessels decked with colorful bunting and papers flowers carrying youth and children holding national flags and chanting slogans managed to attract several picnickers and passers by adding to the celebrations thick in the air.

The race was won by Hameed Kazim rowing his boat Al Noor that easily surpassed other contenders.Second and third prizes were clinched by Umair Ali (Koh e Noor) and Asif (Al Fatah).

Director General, Pakistan Coast Guards, Brigadier, Sajjad Sikander Ranjha, the chief guest on the occasion, distributed prizes among the winner. He on the occasion announced that healthy recreational activities for fishermen will be regularly held in Korangi, Gwadar, Jiwani, and other coastal villages with equal attention to protect fishing rights of the people.