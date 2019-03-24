Share:

BEIJING - An impressive flag hoisting ceremony to mark the Pakistan Day with national zeal and fervour was held here at Pakistan Embassy on Saturday.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran. As Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Masood Khalid hoisted the green and white flag, the national anthem was played.

Ambassador Khalid read out the messages of President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion.

While congratulating the countrymen on the auspicious occasion, he briefed the gathering regarding the latest escalations between India and Pakistan, particularly the airspace violations by the former and a befitting response by the Pakistan armed forces.

He said the entire nation was united and along with the armed forces fully prepared to thwart any misadventure in future as well.

Ambassador Khalid said the world community had overwhelmingly acknowledged Pakistan’s patience, peace initiative and dialogue offer to India for peace and stability in South Asia.

The present government was focussing its attention for the well-being of its people and the development of the region and for the purpose, peace was essential, he added.

About the Kashmir issue, he said the issue was lingering for the last 70 years and the people of Kashmir were propelling an indigenous movement for their right to self-determination under the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council

He pointed out that the people of held valley had intensified their movement owing to Indian repression for the last five years.

He called upon the Indian leadership to resolve the longstanding issue through peaceful means and give the Kashmir their right to self-determination.

Pakistan, he said, had a consistent policy to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to their Kashmiri brethren and vowed to raise the Kashmir question at all the international for including the UN and Organization of Islamic Cooperation through active diplomacy.

The Kashmiri diaspora all over the world was also putting pressure on India to settle the issue, he added.

He said Pakistan was also making efforts and facilitating talks between the Taliban and the United States for peace and security in Afghanistan.

The students of Pakistan Embassy College Beijing attired in colourful Pakistani dresses presented national songs with enthusiasm and national spirit. The ambassador also distributed sweets among the children.

All officers and staff of the mission along with their families, students and a large number of Pakistanis living in the Chinese capital attended the ceremony.