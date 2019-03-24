Share:

TEHRAN - Heavy rains over the last three days have devastated the residential areas and infrastructures in northern Iran along the Caspian Sea, engulfing dozens of cities and villages. The flood also caused power cut in homes and public areas in the rural area of Golestan Province, state IRINN TV reported Saturday.

According to the report, more than half of Aqqala, capital city of Golestan, is engulfed in the flood. Most of the residential areas and farm communities have been evacuated, while state institutions and popular relief groups are mobilizing assistance to the affected people.

The landslide in Aqqala has killed two people, Mojtaba Jamali, director general of Golestan Province’s crisis management department, was quoted as saying.

TV footage from the provinces of Mazandaran and Golestan along the Caspian Sea showed massive flows of water running over roads and streets, cars being washed away, people struggling to walk, and traffic being disrupted.