The Azad Kashmir Prime Minister (PM) Raja Farooq Haider has said that the government will assist the victims of the Indian firing along the Line of Control.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Sunday, he said that he was personally visiting various sectors along the LoC to evaluate the losses being inflicted by the Indian firing to houses, schools, cattle, and the people living there.

He said that the Kashmir government has sent six additional ambulances to the areas close to LOC and ordered repair of the rest to provide immediate first aid and transportation to shift the injured to some medical facility.