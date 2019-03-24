Share:

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday claimed to have seized three kilograms heroin worth about Rs130 million from a passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

According to ANF officials, Kausar Younus, a British national, had concealed the drugs in three bags. Upon suspicion, they said, her luggage was checked, which led to recovery of heroin in large quantity.

The woman was taken into custody and a case registered against her. Earlier, on March 4, the ANF had seized 900 gram of ice from a Jeddah-bound passenger at Islamabad International Airport.

The arrested drug peddler identified as Shafique son of Nimaz Khan was a resident of Kohat, who was travelling to Jeddah via Abu Dhabi from the new Islamabad Airport.

In the month of January, the ANF said it had seized 1995.475 kilograms of drugs amounting in monetary terms to 1.684 billion rupees throughout the country.

According to a press release, the ANF also arrested five culprits and impounded three vehicles while conducting seven counter-narcotic strikes on different places.