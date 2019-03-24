Share:

Our forefathers gathered this day, 79 years ago, to decide the future of their dreams. They had the unequivocal clarity of what they wanted and how they wanted it: it was the freedom they sought and the path to that freedom was a legitimate political struggle.

Their demand for liberty was doubtless and their resolve dauntless. Our forefathers knew that for a future political dispensation, Muslims of India would need at least autonomy in the North West India and East Bengal. They also knew that the parts forming that autonomous region would be free to set the course of their destiny while remaining inseparable from the autonomous Muslim federation.

Their demand echoed an ideology that had its roots in the Two Nation Theory. The two nations were not just recognition of Hindus and Muslims but they were distinct in fundamental precepts of human freedom and identity. In my view, the ideology that our forefathers professed was a ‘progressive’ one, at the core of which were the ideals of equality, freedom and openness. The other was the ‘regressive’ one that thrived on discrimination, suspicion and mythological dogmas that seek to truncate the human values.

Seven years later from the passage of Lahore Resolution, Muslims of India were able to turn their vision into reality. Pakistan was borne as an independent state. Pakistan has come of age, and in the words of Anatol Lieven, remained a ‘hard country’ to have stood the test of time. Our people are one of the most compassionate, accommodative and forthcoming.

We allowed millions of Afghan refugees; we supported freedom struggles of Kashmiris, Palestinians and people of Nagorno-Karabakh. Pakistan remains one of the only few countries who have not recognised Israel and Armenia as independent states.

Almost 8 decades have elapsed since the birth of our country and validity of the progressive ideology. Things are not as those were once imagined. Today, as we celebrate the Pakistan Day, we must do introspection. The countless sacrifices that our founding fathers made should make us realise where we stand today. There’s no better day than today to ask ourselves the hard questions: Where did we go wrong? How did we end up losing half of our country? Why are we subjected to suspicion around the world as we travel or talk? Why is our passport one of the least popular in the world? Why are we low on Human Development and high on the Corruption Perception indices? Why is the debt rising every year?

These and alike questions are essential to ask individually and collectively. In an open society criticism and asking tough questions is encouraged to resolve the challenging problems. Dissent is not suppressed, lessons are learnt from failures and course corrections are applied while admitting mistakes. We should never have been hesitant or afraid making public the Munir Commission Report of 1954, the Hamood-ur-Rehman Commission Report of 1974 and Abbottabad Commission Report of 2013. Burying failures is never the act of choice of any free country; analyzing why those failures occurred and how those could have been addressed is the choice we must have made.

It is time we understood our responsibilities, individually and collectively. It is time we set our priorities based on human-focused development: education, healthcare and justice.

We cannot stand aside from the norms of international system. Addressing anomalies that UNSC, FATF and other institutions highlight should be our national priority while avoiding casting them under the shadows of conspiracy theories. We need to liberate ourselves from religious grandiosity, perversion of reality and emotional lensing on our domestic and international issues.

May Allah make our country one of the most progressive among the comity of nations.

–The writer is a freelance contributor and can be accessed on sohail.azmie@gmail.com