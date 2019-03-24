Share:

In Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), the authorities, after banning the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), have started a crackdown against the party by calling its leaders and activists to the police stations.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a senior police officer said that numerous JKLF leaders and activists have been asked on telephone to report at their respective police stations.

The Indian government has empowered the authorities in the territory to prohibit the use of spaces and funds by the JKLF. The notification issued by the Indian Home Ministry has empowered the authorities in Kashmir to seize the offices and other properties of the JKLF besides its bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the JKLF rejected the ban on the party and termed it as frustration and election stunt of Narendra Modi. “Such undemocratic and immoral Indian acts can’t subdue our national resolve of freedom. Every citizen of Kashmir and each and every JKLF member will fight these acts with valour and passion,” said JKLF acting Chairman Abdul Hameed Butt in a statement in Srinagar.